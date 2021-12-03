"It's definitely realistic" - Glenn Maxwell aspires to represent Australia in Test cricket again

Australia's limited-overs specialist Glenn Maxwell hasn't given up on playing Test cricket and wants to reclaim his spot in the side. Maxwell revealed that he has been in conversation with selectors over his return to the format.

Maxwell hasn't featured in the format since 2017 when Australia toured Bangladesh for a couple of Tests. Since then, selectors have resorted to deploying the 33-year old as a white-ball cricketer. However, Maxwell asserted that he has the ability to adapt for Test cricket.

Glenn Maxwell claimed that representing Australia again in Tests is still realistic and is confident about re-establishing himself in the side. Maintaining that his game has undergone continuous improvement, the 33-year old said:

"It's definitely realistic. I think I am probably playing as well as ever have at the moment. I feel really good about my game. I have been able to work on different techniques for different formats, which has really helped going forward. I have been in constant contact with selectors and they have been really clear about if opportunities do pop up then I am ready for red ball," Maxwell stated, as quoted by Perth Now.

The veteran cricketer has 339 runs in seven Tests so far, with a single hundred to his name. Maxwell's numbers in first-class cricket are also hugely encouraging— an average of 39.81 in 67 games with 4061 runs in total, including a best of 278.

Glenn Maxwell sets his sights on Australia's 2022 sub-continental tours:

Glenn Maxwell. (Credits: Getty)

The 33-year old underlined that he plans to keep himself ready for Australia's sub-continental sojourn in 2022 and grab any available opportunities:

"Next year is obviously a heavy sub-continent tour year. There could be opportunities with guys coming in and out. There is a lot of cricket next year, you don't want to burn guys out through the season so there could be a host of changes. So I have to make sure I am playing well when they pick those squads in any format."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Aussies have visits scheduled to Sri Lanka, Pakistan and India— all of which will include Test matches. They will be keen to improve the underwhelming record they have accumulated in the sub-continent over the years.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee