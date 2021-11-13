"I’d really like to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India" - Nathan Lyon

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon has revealed one of his goal as he heads for his sixth Ashes series later this year. Nathan Lyon highlighted that he wants to win a Test series in India and intends to play a significant role in it.

Nathan Lyon has featured in a couple of Test series in India; however, he hasn't been part of a winning unit. But the veteran was a much-improved bowler in the 2017 leg compared to the 2013 series. Lyon was amongst the highest wicket-takers in the series, picking up 19 wickets in four Tests at 25.26.

In an interview with The Age, Nathan Lyon underlined that it's one of his major goals to win a Test series in India. Citing his intention to play a significant role in it, he stated:

"One of the big goals is I’d really like to be part of an Australian team that can win a Test series in India. I think I can play a massive role in that as well. That’s definitely one of my big goals. I think that’s one of the big goals team-wise. That is a big focus."

Australia haven't won a Test series in India since 2004, with Adam Gilchrist being the last Aussie captain to do it. They came close in the 2016-17 leg under Steve Smith's leadership; however, the tourists fell short.

"I don’t think we did the basics well enough for long enough" - Nathan Lyon

Australia cricket team. (Image Credits: Twitter)

Lyon, who was part of Australia's recent Test series loss to India at home, admitted the hosts failed to stick to the basics. Australia's most successful off-spinner feels they have to be better disciplined moving forward.

"I don’t think we did the basics well enough for long enough – that’s purely what it comes down to. We didn’t take our chances when we created the chances in the field. In Test cricket, I’ve played enough of it to realise if you do the basics for a long period of time and challenge people’s defence you’ll create chances here and there. That’s one big area we can get better."

The New South Wales off-spinner endured one of the most challenging series. As one of the most consistent wicket-takers, Lyon managed only nine wickets in four Tests at 55.11. His role will be critical as Australia head to Pakistan, Sri Lanka and India the following year to play Tests.

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava