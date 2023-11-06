Australia's Steve Smith doubtful for Afghanistan clash in 2023 World Cup after experiencing vertigo symptoms

Steve Smith is doubtful to make it to Australia's playing XI for the 2023 ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday.

The ace batter has been experiencing vertigo symptoms, which might prompt Australia to look at alternate options in their batting department. Even though Smith has not been in the best of forms, he is still an integral part of the Australian unit.

He has scored 205 runs in seven matches at an average of 29.28. The right-handed batter scored a fifty in Australia's win over the Netherlands in Delhi before playing a crucial 44-run knock in the recent encounter against England in Ahmedabad. He was demoted to No. 4 in the batting order after Travis Head recovered from his injury and came back into the playing XI.

Admitting that he is not feeling good at the minute, Steve Smith told reporters in Mumbai:

"I've had a bit of vertigo stuff for the last day or so. It's a bit annoying. Hopefully I can get through training and I'm all good. But it's not a nice place to be."

"I think I'll be ok. I'm not feeling great at present. I've had a few episodes. I can tell you it's not a fun space to be in. But I'll go out and have a hit hopefully I'm ok," he added.

Smith does have a history of vertigo, with the same issue bothering him during Australia's tour of Pakistan in 2022 when he hit his head on the ground while attempting a catch. The batter has also suffered a concussion at the hands of Jofra Archer in the 2019 Ashes, which paved the way for Marnus Labuschagne to feature as the first-ever concussion substitute.

Vertigo, which is usually regarded as an issue with balance and associated with the inner ear, could also be flared up due to constant air travel, which the players are experiencing due to the ongoing World Cup.

Australia boosted by the return of Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell amid Smith's potential unavailability

The Aussies have been marred with injury concerns throughout the ongoing campaign. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis had a minor issue, causing him to miss out for a while. Glenn Maxwell recently sustained a concussion after falling off a golf cart, leading him to miss the clash against England.

Mitchell Marsh was also unavailable due to personal reasons as he flew home in the middle of the campaign.

However, much to the relief of the side, the all-rounder duo of Marsh and Maxwell are close to making their return as they were spotted training at the venue on the eve of the contest against Afghanistan.