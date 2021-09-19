Ellyse Perry asks the BCCI to organize a full IPL tournament for women

Australian women's cricketer Ellyse Perry feels it's high time the BCCI launches a full women's IPL tournament. While the idea of a women's IPL competition has floated around, the closest the board has done so far is organize the T20 challenge.

Ellyse Perry, who played an integral role in Australia's latest T20 World Cup win, believes the Women's Big Bash League and Hundred has provided the BCCI with a launchpad to do it.

The IPL, which commenced back in 2008, has grown to be the most powerful T20 competition.

Ellyse Perry underlined that the ongoing women's T20 competition worldwide should allow the BCCI to formulate a full women's IPL. The 30-year old also sees an enormous amount of revenue for the board if the tournament comes on board.

"I actually think it is even more so an encouragement for other boards to seriously look at introducing professional women’s T20 competitions, particularly the BCCI and a full IPL for women.

"Because there is a wonderful opportunity there and it’s increasingly becoming a great commercial opportunity for cricket boards to bring in a women’s side of the competition," Perry told The Age.

Ellyse Perry suggested that the women's IPL tournament must exist to encourage young cricketers' involvement in the sport and to generate an enormous income.

"Not just from a spectacle or entertainment point of view, but also because growing the game in their country and getting more young girls playing cricket and being involved is so important to the viability of the sport in the future."

The New South Wales-born player remains one of the best all-rounders in women's cricket today. She was to play for Birmingham Phoenix in the Hundred this year but eventually pulled out, citing personal reasons.

I think it’s fair to say the next frontier is an IPL: Ellyse Perry

Women's T20 Challenge. (Image Credits: Twitter)

The seam-bowling all-rounder thoroughly praised Cricket Australia and the ECB for promoting women's cricket the way they have. Perry expects the BCCI to contribute big time by shaping the IPL for women's players.

"So to me that’s the role that those competitions play and it’s really wonderful to see how much time and support and investment Cricket Australia have put into the WBBL and also the ECB with The Hundred and before that the Super League.

Also Read

"The more we can have these competitions spring up around the world, I think it’s fair to say the next frontier is an IPL."

Ellyse Perry will return to international cricket in the upcoming home series against India, starting on September 21. Both sides will play in three ODIs, three T20Is and a one-off Test. She last played for Australia in April.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar