Australia to tour Sri Lanka for an all-format tour in June-July 

Australia will tour Sri Lanka for two Tests, three T20Is and five ODIs in June-July this year. This will be Australia's first tour to the Emerald Island in six years.

The tour is scheduled to begin with a white ball series. The limited-overs contests will be played at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo and the Pallekele International Stadium in Kandy. The two-match Test series, which will be a part of the ongoing cycle of the World Test Championship, will be played at the Galle International Stadium.

Sri Lanka recently toured Down Under for a five-match T20I series, which ended 4-1 in favour of the hosts.

Australia are currently on a tour of Pakistan, marking the first of three subcontinent tours in the space of 12 months. Following the series against Sri Lanka, the Aussies will tour India at the start of 2023.

Anticipating a tightly contested all-format series in subcontinent conditions, CA CEO Nick Hockley said:

"There is no more challenging place to play cricket than on the subcontinent, and this tour offers our players invaluable experience and another great opportunity to excel on the world stage."

Mr. Ashley De Silva, CEO of Sri Lanka Cricket said:

"We are in for some exciting cricket, especially considering that an Australian tour to Sri Lanka is taking place after 5 years, since last time they toured Sri Lanka.’’

The five-time ODI world champions endured a humiliating 3-0 whitewash during their last Test series in Sri Lanka. They, however, swept the white ball leg of the tour, winning the T20I and ODI series 2-0 and 4-1 respectively.

Australia tour of Sri Lanka schedule

June 7 - First T20, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

June 8 - Second T20, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

June 11 - Third T20, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

June 14 - First ODI, Pallekele International Stadium,Kandy

June 16 - Second ODI, Pallekele International Stadium, Kandy

June 19 - Third ODI, R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

June 21 - Fourth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium,Colombo

June 24 - Fifth ODI, R Premadasa Stadium,Colombo

June 29 - July 3 - First Test, Galle International Stadium

July 8-12 - Second Test, Galle International Stadium.

