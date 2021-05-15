Australia set to tour West Indies for a limited-overs series after five-year gap

The Australian cricket team is all set to tour the West Indies for a five-match T20I series, which will be followed by a three-match ODI series in July. This will be the team's first visit to the Caribbean Islands in five years and only their third overseas tour since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

All five T20I matches will be hosted at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia from July 9 while the 50-over games will be played at the Kensington Oval in Barbados.

This series will be a vital part of the preparations for both sides ahead of the T20 World Cup later this year. While Australia will want to figure out their best combination and get into the groove, the reigning T20 world champions will be looking to make a statement ahead of the mega event.

Cricket Australia (CA) is expected to name an extended squad for the tour next week after the Australian contingent in the Maldives returns home.

The Australian government's ban on flights from India, which has left Aussie players and support staff in limbo, expires on May 15. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has been working closely with the government to secure the contingent's entry into Australia at the earliest.

Australia will not play any Test matches on this tour. This indicates that they will directly start their preparations for the Ashes with a solitary Test against Afghanistan in late November.

Australia last played a T20I series against New Zealand in February, which they lost by a 2-3 margin.

Detailed fixtures - Australia 2021 tour of West Indies

First T20I: July 9, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30 PM local

Second T20I: July 10, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30 PM local

Third T20I: July 12, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30 PM local

Fourth T20I: July 14, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30 PM local

Fifth T20I: July 16, Daren Sammy Stadium, St Lucia, 7.30 PM local

First ODI: July 20, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30 PM local (D/N)

Second ODI: July 22, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30 PM local (D/N)

Third ODI: July 24, Kensington Oval, Barbados, 2.30 PM local (D/N)