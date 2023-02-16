"Australia can't be written off" - Wasim Jaffer ahead of IND vs AUS 2nd Test

Former Indian opener Wasim Jaffer feels the hosts shouldn't underestimate Australia after their meek surrender in Nagpur in the first Test of the ongoing four-match series. He pointed out that the Aussies have a strong fighting spirit and will be determined to make a comeback.

There was a lot of talk about the pitch in Nagpur and Jaffer was certainly surprised that an opposition like Australia were complaining instead of battling it out in the middle. The effect of the Australian media was visible as the visitors were thumped by an innings and 132 runs.

However, in a video on his YouTube channel, Wasim Jaffer explained that Australia are one of those teams who never seem completely out of the fight.

He said:

"Australia are one of those very few teams that you feel can challenge India in their own den. Normally you don't expect so many complaints about the pitch from Australians, so yes it was a bit unusual. But they can't be written off and will be keen to make a strong comeback in the series."

Australia will certainly not surrender easily: Wasim Jaffer

Wasim Jaffer went on to emphasize how strong Australia will become once their injured pacers Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood are cleared for selection in the second Test.

He also spoke about batters like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, who showed shades of getting accustomed to subcontinent conditions.

On this, Jaffer stated:

"Australia is certainly not one of those teams who will surrender easily. They have quality batters like Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne who play spin well. Starc may come back into the side and support Cummins and then there is also Nathan Lyon. So they certainly have the pedigree."

Australia just can't afford another loss if they really want to win the series and regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. They will certainly think of making a few changes to their XI for the second Test.

