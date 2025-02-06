Australian all-rounder, part of 2025 Champions Trophy squad, retires from ODIs with immediate effect

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis announced his retirement from ODI cricket with immediate effect on Thursday, February 6. The sudden announcement comes as a shocking call as Stoinis was named in Australia's 2025 Champions Trophy squad.

The all-rounder was named in their preliminary 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC event. However, with Stoinis now announcing his retirement from ODIs, Australia will have to find a replacement by February 12.

Stoinis is currently plying his trade for the Durban Super Giants in the SA20 competition. The all-rounder reportedly sustained a mild hamstring injury while bowling recently. The 35-year-old retired from ODIs in order to play more T20 cricket for Australia and in various franchise leagues across the globe.

"Playing ODI cricket for Australia has been an incredible journey, and I’m grateful for every moment I’ve had in the green and gold," Stoinis said (via cricket.com.au).

The all-rounder added that representing his country was something he will always cherish. He also remarked that the decision was not easy but believed it was the right time to walk away from the 50-over format.

"This wasn’t an easy decision, but I believe it’s the right time for me to step away from ODIs and fully focus on the next chapter of my career. I’ve got a fantastic relationship with Ron (Australia men's team coach Andrew McDonald) and I’ve hugely appreciated his support. I’ll be cheering the boys on in Pakistan," Stoinis said.

Marcus Stoinis's ODI career for Australia

Marcus Stoinis made his ODI debut for Australia in 2015 against England at Leeds. However, his best performance with the bat came in 2017 against New Zealand when he slammed an unbeaten 146 off 117 balls, batting at No. 7.

The 35-year-old played 71 ODIs for Australia and scored 1495 runs at an average of 26.69 and a strike rate of 93.96. He scored a hundred and six fifties. With the ball, Stoinis picked up 48 wickets at an average of 43.12 and an economy rate of 5.99, his best figures being 3/16.

Stoinis has been an integral part of their white-ball set-up and the nation will miss the services of an experienced all-rounder in the upcoming Champions Trophy after his shocking retirement.

