"I really enjoyed it" - Pat Cummins after Australia got the Ashes underway with a win

Australia's new skipper Pat Cummins was delighted after his side managed to bag a comprehensive victory against their rivals to take a 1-0 lead in the Ashes series.

Australia dominated proceedings from Day One. Cummins bagged a fifer to help his side dismantle the England batting unit for just 147 runs in the first innings.

After some resistance from England on Day Three, Australia wrapped up proceedings early on Day Four to brush aside the visitors in commanding fashion. Nathan Lyon reached his landmark 400 wickets in Test cricket to lead Australia to a thumping 9-wicket victory.

In his first post-match interview as captain, Cummins was chuffed with his side's performance, stating that he enjoyed his first outing as skipper:

"I really enjoyed it, a lot of things did go right, probably from the toss - overcast conditions, the wicket had a bit in it, turn up day two and it's blue skies. So someone was smiling down on me. Really proud of everyone, complete performance, the bowlers did their thing, then Marnus and Davey's partnership and the way Travis played. A sign of a positive, brave side. I was really happy about how everyone stuck to it, we bowled without luck yesterday. Turned up positive and not thinking about too much other than trying to get that breakthrough."

Australia captain Pat Cummins provides an update on injury concerns

Australia had some selection dilemmas of their own in the lead up to this series. Travis Head and Alex Carey got the nod ahead of Usman Khawaja and Josh Inglis, and the two selected players grabbed their opportunity with both hands.

Head unleashed a swashbuckling counter-attack on England, smashing 152 runs in the first innings to take the game away from the visitors. Meanwhile, Carey also had a decent outing behind the stumps, recording eight catches on debut (the most for a keeper on debut).

Pat Cummins was vocal about the inclusion of Travis Head in the side after his magnificent knock. The Aussie skipper also provided some updates on the fitness of Josh Hazlewood and David Warner.

Cummins said:

That's why we want him (Head) in the side. He can take a game away in a couple of hours. He showed what he can do. He's got a brightht future, hopefully he's away now. (Hazlewood) Was a bit sore yesterday, trying to get him through as it's a five-match series. Didn't want to break him yesterday but pulled up okay today. (Warner) When we had 20 to get we couldn't find him. He's fine, didn't want to risk him. I think he'll be fine for Adelaide.

With a 1-0 lead in the five-match series, Australia will look to extend their lead as the contingent moves to Adelaide for the day-night Test. The pink-ball Test will begin on Thursday, December 16th.

