“Australian cricket is very lucky to have a captain like that” - Marcus Stoinis hails Pat Cummins

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has admitted that skipper Pat Cummins has earned a lot of respect for the manner in which he has led the team since taking over as Test and ODI captain. Stoinis went on to add that Australia should consider themselves lucky to have a leader like Cummins.

Cummins was named Australia’s Test captain in November 2021 after Tim Paine was forced to quit over his involvement in a sexting scandal. In October 2022, he was picked as the ODI captain, taking over from Aaron Finch.

In an interview with Revsportz, Stoinis shared his thoughts on Cummins’ captaincy. Showering praises on his skipper, he commented:

“When you think of, not only cricket, but how much he’s been through over the last year and a half. He was new to the captaincy role plus a bowler. To keep himself fit on the park, performing like he has, to his high standards and also work again with a new coach since he took over. You can’t help but respect him with how calm he is - the environment he creates for the team. The support you feel as a player as well. He’s a very impressive guy."

“Australian cricket is very lucky to have a captain like that. We’re definitely proud of him as a playing group and we are proud to play for him as well. He’s earned a lot of respect over this last little bit,” Stoinis added.

Expand Tweet

Cummins suffered a personal setback when his ailing mother passed away in March this year.

“I’m hoping to gain an advantage” - Stoinis on utilizing IPL experience during World Cup

In recent years, overseas players have been a lot more familiar with Indian conditions especially when it comes to white-ball cricket. Stoinis admitted that playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL) has made a huge difference.

“Absolutely. I think guys like myself, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchi [Mitchell] Marsh, David Warner have played quite a lot of IPL now. In a World Cup, where the pressure’s going to be on, it’s going to be a high-pressure environment where there’s going to be times when players need to stand up. Having that experience in the IPL and understanding of those conditions and different grounds," he said.

“This year in IPL, we had quite a few different wickets throughout the tournament. I think for me personally, I’m hoping to gain an advantage,” Stoinis concluded.

Stoinis has featured in 82 IPL games in which he has scored 1478 runs at a strike rate of 140.63. With his medium pace, he has claimed 39 scalps at an average of 29.44.