Australian cricket team to visit Bangladesh for T20I series ahead of T20 World Cup

The Australian cricket team has never won an ICC T20 World Cup title till date.

To strengthen their chances of winning the global event in 2021, the Australian cricket team will reportedly visit Bangladesh to contend with the hosts and former champions England in a T20I tri-series.

While the 2021 T20 World Cup will take place in India, the Australian cricket team has preferred touring Bangladesh as the conditions are quite similar.

Courtesy of the decision, Bangladesh's four-year wait to host Australia will end. Both cricket boards will likely confirm the schedule soon.

Meanwhile, England has a Bangladesh tour scheduled for this year's Future Tours Program. According to an ESPNCricinfo report, the Bangladesh Cricket Board may host England and Australia at the same time by organizing a tri-series.

Australia are set to make a trip to Bangladesh later this year to play T20Is intended as warm-ups for the T20 World Cup in Indiahttps://t.co/aim7jbT94a #BANvAUS pic.twitter.com/D92BCY5xdS — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) February 10, 2021

The Australian cricket team had played a T20I tri-series with England and New Zealand in 2017/18. The Aussies clinched that series with a victory over the Kiwis in the summit clash.

Australia also featured in a T20I tri-series with Pakistan and Zimbabwe during the 2018 season. The Pakistan cricket team claimed the championship, defeating Australia in the finale.

Can the Australian cricket team end its T20 World Cup drought in 2021?

The Australian cricket team has been inconsistent in the shortest format

While Australia has lifted the Cricket World Cup a record five times, it is yet to win the ICC T20 World Cup.

The closest the Aussies came to winning the trophy was in 2010 when they qualified for the final and lost to England.

In the previous T20 World Cup, Australia were defeated by India in a virtual knockout group stage match. It will be interesting to see if the Aaron Finch-led outfit can end its title drought at this year's T20 World Cup.