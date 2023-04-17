Australian opener Travis Head ties the knot with partner Jessica Davies

Australian opening batter Travis Head recently tied the knot with his fiancee Jessica Davies in an intimate wedding ceremony in Adelaide. The couple also have a daughter, who was born in September last year.

Head is a left-handed batsman who occasionally bowls off-spin. He made his international debut for Australia in 2018 and has since become a key player in the Australian cricket team.

Travis Head has represented Australia in all three formats of the game - Test, One Day International (ODI), and Twenty20 International (T20I). He has a solid technique and is known for his ability to play both spin and pace bowling effectively.

Jessica Davies conveyed the great news to the outside world by sharing a couple of pictures from the wedding ceremony through her Instagram handle. She captioned the post:

"15•04•2023 “and I can’t wait to spend the rest of my life, as your wife reminding you of how incredible you are.”

Travis Head performed well for Australia in BGT series against India earlier this year

Coming into the Test series against India, Travis Head was in red-hot batting form. However, the Australian team management surprisingly dropped him for the first Test against India and opted to go in with Matthew Renshaw in the middle order.

The move backfired as Renshaw returned with scores of 0 and 2 as the visiting team lost the match by an innings. the team management was heavily criticized from all corners for dropping the in-form batter.

They corrected their mistake by replacing Renshaw with Head in the second Test in Delhi. He made an impact with a quick-fire 43 while opening in the second innings, but Australia eventually lost the Test. He again shined with the bat as an opener in the third Test and helped his side win in a tricky chase with an unbeaten 49.

Head scored 235 runs across three Test matches at an average of 47 and ended up Australia's third-highest run-getter in the challenging series.

