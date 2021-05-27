Australian players at odds with Justin Langer; head coach asked to change style - Reports

Australia men's players are reportedly unhappy with the operating styles of head coach Justin Langer and team manager Gavin Dobey.

An end-of-season review of the team, which canvassed the opinions of about 40 players and support staff, has highlighted that players are up for taking greater control of the dressing room.

According to a report in The Sydney Morning Herald, Langer has been given strongly-worded feedback about his coaching ways. Dobey, who has reportedly grown more influential since Langer's ingress, was also not spared.

The review only confirms the reports that emerged after Australia's 2-1 defeat to India in the 2021 Border-Gavaskar Trophy. At the time, it was revealed that some players were drained by the head coach's 'intensity', 'mood swings' and 'too much micro management'. Back then, Justin Langer had labeled the criticism a 'wake-up call'.

Another review process, led by the team's leadership consultant, Tim Ford, is aimed at restoring the wheel in the hands of the players.

Ford interviewed players virtually and took their input on the team's values and the changes they want to see in the environment.

"This is effectively identical to the process undertaken before the last World Cup and the 2019 Ashes where the team performed strongly. It's part of our ongoing commitment to on- and off-field improvement and we expect it will have a similar benefit in the team's preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cup and home Ashes," Cricket Australia's national teams boss Ben Oliver explained to SMH.

Justin Langer said he's not going to ignore reports of player discontent. It's a wake up call. Whenever he finishes this coaching career he hopes he's still calling himself a novice, he'll see this criticism as a great gift in a few weeks or months. (To Espncricinfo). — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) February 2, 2021

The report will be presented to the leadership troika - Tim Paine, Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch - to lay down their own principles, contrary to those set by Justin Langer since his appointment in 2018.

Tim Ford's review not so hard on Justin Langer

Four months after reports emerged of player unrest with the coach, Justin Langer’s team has given him strong and straightforward feedback over his coaching style. @malcolmconn https://t.co/y7uCDZ9lRn — Andrew Wu (@wutube) May 26, 2021

Cricket Australia claimed that the anonymous comments recorded in Ford's process were not as hard on Justin Langer as the player review. The former Test opener will be apprised of the findings as well.

The renewal of Justin Langer's four-year contract will hinge on how he responds to these reports in the upcoming season. The white-ball tour of the West Indies, beginning on July 10, will be his first in charge since the Border Gavaskar Trophy.