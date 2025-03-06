Australian stars smash incredible 17 sixes against Sachin Tendulkar’s India in IML T20 2025 match [Watch]

Australia Masters' powerhouse duo, captain Shane Watson and Ben Dunk, went on a rampage, smashing 17 sixes in the ninth match of the International Masters League (IML) 2025 against India Masters. The game took place on Wednesday, March 5, at the BCA Stadium in Vadodara.

India Masters won the toss and chose to bowl first. Pawan Negi made the first breakthrough for India in the fifth over, dismissing Shaun Marsh for 22.

Ben Dunk came in at number 3 and started scoring freely, reaching fifty in just 23 balls. Watson wasn’t far behind, bringing up his half-century in 29 balls. The two of them took charge of the game, hitting the ball to all corners of the field. Both players reached their centuries in the 18th over, with Watson getting there in 47 balls and Dunk following in 43 balls.

Here’s a video showcasing the 17 sixes hit by the Australian duo:

Watson remained unbeaten on 110 from 52 balls, with 12 fours and seven sixes, while Dunk finished on 132* from 53 balls, including 12 fours and 10 sixes. Australia Masters posted an imposing total of 269/1 after 20 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar shines with a blistering fifty, but Australia Masters earn a convincing win

In response, India Masters' opening pair of Sachin Tendulkar and Naman Ojha (19) put on 58 runs for the first wicket. However, Saurabh Tiwary (1) and Irfan Pathan (11) were dismissed cheaply. Tendulkar was outstanding, reaching fifty off just 25 balls and finishing with 64 off 33 balls, including seven fours and four sixes.

However, the middle order struggled, and no other Indian batter was able to make a significant contribution. As a result, the team was bowled out for 174 on the final ball of their innings, falling short by 95 runs. Xavier Doherty was the star bowler for Australia Masters, taking five wickets.

