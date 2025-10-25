Australian women cricketers stalked and molested in Indore amid 2025 World Cup: Reports

Two cricketers from the Australian women's team were stalked and molested in Indore amid the 2025 Women's Cricket World Cup, according to a report by News18.

Notably, the two Australian women cricketers were on their way to a cafe when the unfortunate incident took place. As stated by the Madhya Pradesh Police, the two players were followed by a man on a motorcycle and molested. As the players were heading towards the cafe, the man followed them and touched one of the players inappropriately. The information was revealed by Sub-Inspector Nidhi Raghuvanshi.

Their women's team's security officer was made aware by the two cricketers about the incident. Local security liaison officers were then informed about the same.

The report added that Himani Mishra, Assistant Commissioner of Police, recorded the statements of the two cricketers. FIRs were registered under sections 74 and 78 at the MIG police station. Further, it was reported that a bystander present at the spot noticed the registration number of the vehicle used by the alleged molester. Therefore, the police were able to track the suspect and arrest him.

Himani Mishra stated that the suspect, identified as Akil Khan, had a criminal history. The police are looking into the matter, and the investigation is in progress.

How have Australia fared at the 2025 Women's World Cup so far?

The Australian women's team have had an incredible run at the 2025 Women's World Cup so far. They are unbeaten and are at the top of the table. Out of six games, they have won five, with one game ending without a result.

They first beat New Zealand by 89 runs. Their second game against Sri Lanka was abandoned due to rain. They then trashed Pakistan by 107 runs before beating India by three wickets. The Australian women then defeated Bangladesh by ten wickets and England by six wickets.

They are set to face South Africa in their final group stage fixture on Saturday, October 25. Having won the previous edition in 2022, the Southern Stars are the defending champions. They are well on track to defend their title as they have already qualified for the semi-finals.

