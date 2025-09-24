"Avoid this, please" - Aakash Chopra on Jasprit Bumrah's utilization ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Aakash Chopra has questioned Jasprit Bumrah's utilization in the ongoing Asia Cup 2025. He urged Suryakumar Yadav not to use the ace seamer for three overs with the new ball.

Ad

India will face Bangladesh in their second Asia Cup 2025 Super Four game in Dubai on Wednesday, September 24. Bumrah has bowled three overs in the powerplay in all three games he has played in the ongoing edition of the continental tournament.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Bumrah's two overs should be saved for the latter part of the opposition's innings.

Ad

Trending

"The big question is whether Jasprit Bumrah's utilization is alright. I would say it's not alright. What you have been doing thus far is wrong. It was an anomaly that Jasprit Bumrah conceded so many runs in the last match. He is not going to be so expensive always, but you are getting him to bowl three overs," Chopra said (2:15).

Ad

"Are you trying to find out whether Hardik Pandya and Shivam Dube can together bowl two or three overs from the 17th to 20th overs? No, avoid this, please. It's almost mandatory to hold back Bumrah's two overs because you have partnerships in the middle sometimes," he added.

Ad

Aakash Chopra noted that Jasprit Bumrah is akin to Superman, as he can do everything. However, he added that the captain needs to know how his most potent weapon can be utilized best.

"Why is Shubman Gill necessary?" - Aakash Chopra on opener's importance for India ahead of IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 clash

Shubman Gill scored 47 runs off 28 deliveries in India's Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash against Pakistan. [P/C: Getty]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that Shubman Gill has answered questions about his selection as opener for the Asia Cup 2025. The analyst highlighted that India need a batter who can bat deep in big events.

Ad

"The second question was about Shubman Gill. The way he has played, the debate is settled slightly. Why is Shubman Gill necessary? If you see the last two World Cups, 200 runs are not scored when the top teams play. They are scored rarely. 250 to 300 runs are scored in bilaterals," Chopra said (3:30).

"We will score 250 in Australia and then against South Africa and New Zealand, but when our team reaches the World Cup, we will play slightly cautiously. The opposition will also play cautiously because the pressure of a multi-nation tournament is different. In such a scenario, you need somebody who can bat really deep into the innings," he added.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra highlighted that Shubman Gill is worth his weight in gold in 170 to 180-run games. While acknowledging that Gill's selection as opener might have been unfair to Sanju Samson, he pointed out that the big picture needs to be seen.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Kartik Iyer Kartik is a cricket writer at Sportskeeda with four years of overall professional experience. He writes news articles for the platform and always strives to deliver authentic and accurate content by obtaining information only from credible sources.



Kartik grew a liking towards cricket in his childhood and has been following the sport ever since. He supports Team India as they represent the country and his all-time favorite cricketer is Rahul Dravid. He loved the former batter’s impeccable technique and approach towards the game.



Kartik has written a mammoth 5,500 articles for Sportskeeda and has a good knowledge of SEO and journalism guidelines, evidenced by his strong readership of close to 12 million. He has completed his education in B.Tech and in his free time, he enjoys watching sports other than cricket. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news