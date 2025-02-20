Axar Patel perishes for 8 runs while attempting a big shot off Rishad Hossain in IND vs BAN Champions Trophy 2025 match [Watch]

Team India all-rounder Axar Patel lost his wicket during a crucial juncture of the run-chase in the Champions Trophy 2025 clash against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on Thursday, February 20. The left-handed batter scored only eight runs off 12 deliveries before departing in the 31st over of the innings.

Ad

Promoted to No. 5 once again, Axar Patel came out to bat after Shreyas Iyer's dismissal off Mustaizur Rahman's bowling. He was sent out to combat Rishad Hossain's leg spin and faced a nervy start in the early phase of his innings.

The left-handed batter found some momentum with a boundary off Tanzim Sakib Hasan, before finding himself up against the young leg-spinner again. Surprisingly, he tried to take him on off the first delivery of the over, attempting a full-blooded slog sweep despite the required rate being well under control.

Ad

Trending

Hossain had not bowled the traditional leg-spin delivery, which would have turned into Axar and helped his slog sweep case.

However. the youngster bowled the seam-up googly which turned away after pitching, causing the batter to reach out and make playing across the line harder. The ball launched up in the air after catching the top edge, and the bowler volunteered for the catch himself to seal the dismissal.

Have a look at the dismissal right here:

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Axar Patel had impressed in the No. 5 role in the ODI series against England, scoring 52 and 41 in the first and the second match in Nagpur and Cuttack, respectively.

KL Rahul and Shubman Gill navigating a testing period after Axar Patel's wicket

Axar Patel's untimely dismissal has complicated proceedings for India. The Men in Blue were coasting in the first powerplay, with Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill posting 69 for the opening wicket.

Ad

However, the middle overs delivered some breakthroughs for Bangladesh, allowing them to claw their way back into the contest.

At the time of writing, India are placed at 161-4 after 35 overs. They need 64 runs off 90 deliveries, with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja yet to feature.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news