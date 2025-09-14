Axar Patel sends struggling Salman Agha packing for 3 to leave opponents reeling in IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match [Watch]

Axar Patel took the prized scalp of Pakistan captain Agha Salman to help India dominate in the Asia Cup 2025 clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The left-arm spinner dismissed Agha for just three runs off 12 balls as the Men in Blue reduced the opponents to 49/4 after 10 overs. It’s worth noting that the opposition skipper had no response to the quality Indian spinners, including Varun Chakaravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav.The dismissal came on the last delivery of the 10th over of Pakistan’s innings. Axar bowled a slower ball through the air outside off that landed on length, and Salman went for a sweep shot. All he managed was a thick edge as Abhishek Sharma took a comfortable catch towards square leg.Watch the video below:This was Axar Patel’s second wicket of the contest after dismissing swashbuckling batter Fakhar Zaman for 17 off 15.India are in a commanding position against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 clash; Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav strike twiceA clinical bowling display has put India on top of their Asia Cup 2025 match against Pakistan. Apart from Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav also bagged two wickets, dismissing Hasan Nawaz and Mohammad Nawaz off consecutive deliveries. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya dismissed Saim Ayub for a golden duck to strike early, while Jasprit Bumrah got rid of wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Haris for 3 (5).At the time of writing, the Men in Green were 64/6 after 14 overs, with Sahibzada Farhan (32 off 36) and Faheem Ashraf (1 off 1) at the crease.The Men in Blue are now favorites to register back-to-back wins in the Asia Cup 2025. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side thrashed the UAE by nine wickets in their opening game of the campaign. The defending champions are touted as the favorites to clinch back-to-back titles in the continental tournament.Notably, the Men in Blue have won the tournament eight times across formats. They are the most successful team in the Asia Cup.Follow the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match live score and updates here.