Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh made a massive statement on Sportskeeda's Free Hit series, where he said that BCCI 'mismanaged' the veteran players of the Indian cricket team during the twilight of their careers.

In Yuvraj's opinion, he, along with Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Zaheer Khan, deserved a proper send-off.

During his appearance on the India News show, Runyudh, cricket expert Ayaz Memon explained the reasons behind Yuvraj Singh's discontentment.

Social media and longevity of careers: Ayaz Memon gives reasons for Yuvraj Singh's dissatisfaction

When asked about the possible reasons behind the dissatisfaction among the veteran Indian cricketers who could not get one final send-off, Ayaz Memon replied:

"There are two things here. First is the growth of social media platforms. The cricketers can easily share their personal views about a particular thing with their fans. Another thing that possibly has a greater impact on this matter is the longevity of cricket careers."

"The likes of Yuvraj Singh, Zaheer Khan, Virender Sehwag played till the age of 36-37. A few decades ago, very few cricketers managed to stay active on the field till that age," he continued.

He pointed out that if a veteran lost his touch, four youngsters were ready to take his place.

The host then asked him if Yuvraj Singh and the others were hurt because BCCI did not plan a grand farewell for them like they did for Sachin Tendulkar, Anil Kumble, or Sourav Ganguly. Ayaz Memon explained:

"Probably, this is the biggest thing that hurts them. They might be thinking that BCCI would approach them for a farewell during the last phase of their career. However, it is tough to predict at what point will a player's career end. If you do not play well in a series, then it becomes tough for you to ask the board for planning a send-off match."

Memon signed off by saying that these events would motivate the next generation to perform consistently in order to keep their place in the team.