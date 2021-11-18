Azeem Rafiq lands in hot water after anti-Semitic messages from his Facebook account come to light 

Former Yorkshire player Azeem Rafiq, whose testimony earlier this week revealed disturbing details of racism embedded in the English county system, has been found to have had conversations with a fellow Asian player of an anti-Semitic nature.

The exchange, which took place on Facebook a decade ago, sees Rafiq make fun of a player of Jewish origins for hesitating to spend enough on a meal together.

MQ @MQmentalhealth



Azeem wants to use his experiences to help other people who are struggling with their



Find out more here: We are delighted to announce that @AzeemRafiq30 is becoming an ambassador for MQ.Azeem wants to use his experiences to help other people who are struggling with their #MentalHealth , and to highlight the importance of #Research Find out more here: mqmentalhealth.org/azeem-rafiq/ We are delighted to announce that @AzeemRafiq30 is becoming an ambassador for MQ.Azeem wants to use his experiences to help other people who are struggling with their #MentalHealth, and to highlight the importance of #Research.Find out more here: mqmentalhealth.org/azeem-rafiq/ https://t.co/9ElLlmqnsM

The duo were talking about a third Asian player, who was then representing Derbyshire. In the conversation with Leicestershire's Ateeq Javid, Rafiq said:

"Hahaha he is a Jew. Probs go after my 2nds again ha… Only Jews do tht sort of shit."

Rafiq had previously revealed the harrowing set of experiences he faced during his two set of stints with Yorkshire. The former player revealed in the DCMS hearing that his career suffered due to racism.

I have absolutely no excuses: Rafiq

After the anti-Semitic nature of the messages were out in the open, Rafiq released a statement to The Times, where he mentioned that he has absolutely no excuses for his behavior. He added that he was 19 years at the time and issued a heartfelt apology to the Jewish community. Rafiq said:

"I was sent an image of this exchange from early 2011 today. I have gone back to check my account and it is me. I have absolutely no excuses. I am ashamed of this exchange and have now deleted it so as not to cause further offence. I was 19 at the time and I hope and believe I am a different person today. I am incredibly angry at myself and I apologise to the Jewish community and everyone who is rightly offended by this."

The former Yorkshire player's allegations have sent shockwaves through the entirety of the English county system.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Several similar cases from the past have been reported now, with the culture in the English game being forced upon players of different races and religions being the prime issue.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar