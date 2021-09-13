"The system just wants to choke us, I am done" - Azeem Rafiq responds to Yorkshire's racism statement

Former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq has released an emotional statement, lamenting that the system wants to choke those who raise their voices against racism.

Azeem Rafiq reacted after the county Yorkshire recently admitted the player was a victim of 'racial harassment' while at the club. Last month, Yorkshire had even issued an apology to Rafiq.

On Monday, Azeem Rafiq took to Twitter to pour his heart out about his ordeal. He stated that he has made his point in no uncertain terms and it is up to the world to decide whether the Yorkshire club is institutionally racist.

“I always said to the leaders in our game, there will be a point/morning I wake when I just can’t take it anymore [sic]. Not taking it anymore won’t mean I will leave it and walk away. It will purely mean that everything that has happened till date would be told to the world and let them decide whether YCCC is institutionally racist,” Azeem Rafiq wrote in his statement.

The 30-year-old added that he has tried his best to raise his voice and make a strong statement against racism. He, however, claimed there are other factors at work, proving to be a major hindrance.

“For all you people who are victims of racial abuse or any type of discrimination, I have tried my utmost level best to give you all a voice. Unfortunately, the system just wants to choke us and finds allies and money to do that.

"I don’t know if we will ever get the respect we deserve or ever be treated the same as our white counterparts in our lifetime. I just hope everything I have put me and my family through will result in me and your grand kids feeling like cricket is really a game for everyone… I AM DONE!!!,” Azeem Rafiq concluded his statement.

My feelings below while I understand the statement/report & respond 🤲🏽🤲🏽 pic.twitter.com/6DZ1OjVooG — Azeem Rafiq (@AzeemRafiq30) September 13, 2021

An off-spinner who moved to England from Pakistan in 2001, Azeem Rafiq has played 39 first-class games and has 72 scalps to his credit at an average of 39.73.

What Yorkshire’s investigation found about Azeem Rafiq’s allegations

The Yorkshire County Cricket Club (YCCC) on Friday admitted that former player Azeem Rafiq was a victim of racial harassment and bullying during his first spell with the team.

Last year, Azeem Rafiq had alleged mistreatment by the club, following which Yorkshire ordered an investigation into the allegations. A summary of the panel’s findings and recommendations was published on Friday.

Regarding the issue, Roger Hutton, the club’s chairman admitted:

“There is no question that Azeem Rafiq, during his first spell as a player at YCCC, was the victim of racial harassment. He was also subsequently the victim of bullying. On behalf of all at YCCC, I wish to extend my sincere, profound and unreserved apologies to Azeem and to his family."

💬Azeem Rafiq deserved his own day after what he's been through.💬@nassercricket and @Athersmike discuss the report confirming Azeem Rafiq was 'victim of racial harassment and bullying' during his time at Yorkshire - and the timing of its release by the club. pic.twitter.com/3QuxNlWXia — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) September 10, 2021

The findings, however, stated that there was insufficient evidence to conclude that Yorkshire club was institutionally racist.

