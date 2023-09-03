"Babar Azam should have been more aggressive with his captaincy" - Shoaib Akhtar on India recovering from their top-order collapse against Pakistan

Former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar feels that skipper Babar Azam should have continued to push for more wickets after reducing India to 66-4 during the group-stage encounter of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium on Saturday.

After opting to bat first in overcast conditions, Team India's top order was outclassed by Pakistani seamers. For the first time since 2012, all top-three batters were bowled. The middle-order pair of Ishan Kishan and Hardik Pandya were able to settle down against the spinners and stitched together a crucial partnership, helping India post 266.

Akhtar opined that Babar should have been more aggressive and gone for the kill when India were down.

"If Pakistan continued to be aggressive with the ball, then India would have been bowled out for 170, they would not have even reached 200. That would have crushed India's morale completely. Babar Azam should have been more aggressive with his captaincy. When India were struggling, he brought in the spinners and they bowled from both ends for quite a while, which I don't think was right. Babar should have kept going for wickets," the former pacer said on his YouTube channel.

The match did not witness a single delivery being bowled in the second innings as persistent rain did not allow play, leading to a washout. Following the incomplete encounter, the question remains - would Pakistan have chased down the target?

Akhtar firmly feels that Pakistan would have been able to chase down the target had rain not interrupted the proceedings.

"I believe Pakistan are a very formidable side. Unfortunately, the match was called off due to rain. I think Pakistan would have chased this down quite easily, I had no doubts about it," he added.

Following the match being abandoned halfway, India and Pakistan were both awarded one point each. The Men in Green, with three points from two matches, have now progressed into the Super Fours stages.

India, on the other hand, need a win against Nepal to seal their progress in the tournament.

"Pakistan's confidence looked far better compared to a couple of years ago" - Shoaib Akhtar

Pakistan have made some serious strides, especially in white-ball cricket, which has led to a No.1 spot in the ODI rankings as well. The Men in Green have a well-rounded squad and are among the favorites to win the elusive double of the Asia Cup and the World Cup.

Offering some thoughts on Pakistan's bowling and confidence in general, Akhtar said:

"I expect more wickets from Naseem Shah. It is okay if Haris Rauf leaks runs, as long as he keeps taking wickets like this, that matters. Pakistan's confidence looked far better compared to a couple of years ago."

India and Pakistan may meet two more times in the ongoing Asia Cup tournament. If the Men in Blue defeat Nepal, then the arch-rivals will meet in the Super Fours stage, and if they manage to occupy the top two spots in the table, the sides will battle in the final of the competition for the very first time.