Playing in Dubai against India in the T20 World Cup gives Pakistan advantage: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam is elated over Dubai as the venue for the blockbuster clash against India at the T20 World Cup. India and Pakistan will open their World T20 campaign against each other on the 24th of October at the Dubai International Stadium.

India, the hosts of the mega event, enter as one of the favourites, owing to their enormous depth. While Pakistan might be inconsistent, they do love a big match, especially against their neighbours. The men in green will mainly depend on their top-order batsmen and the bowling unit.

With Pakistan having won 21 out of 36 T20Is in Dubai, Babar Azam stated they are the number one T20 side playing in the UAE. Thus, the 26-year old sees it as an edge over their opposition and hopes to kickstart their campaign by beating India. Azam stated during a press meet:

"UAE is like our second home and we have won many T20 matches there and also became number one world side. So, yes, this is an added advantage and will give further motivation and confidence to our players. Look the main objective is to win the World T20 Cup and obviously if we can make a winning start against a team like India then it will be a big boost for us in the rest of the tournament."

Pakistan have notably defeated sides like the West Indies and South Africa in their last few series. But their feeble middle-order has been a concern and they have to get it right against the Kiwis and England in the next seven T20Is at home.

My team is oozing with confidence and looking forward to the 24 October match: Babar Azam

Babar Azam has revealed they are eager to take on India. However, he emphasized winning against New Zealand and England is key to keeping them in good stead for the World Cup

"The side that will execute their plans better and cash in on most of the opportunities will come out the winner. I know my team is oozing with confidence and looking forward to the 24 October match. The seven T20Is against New Zealand and England will be crucial for us as we will like to win most of them so that we can carry that winning confidence and momentum to Dubai."

India enjoys a perfect T20 record in ICC matches against their arch-rivals, winning all four clashes, starting in 2007. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will announce the squad for the T20 World Cup and England series on Monday.

