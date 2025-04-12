Babar Azam comes up with a hilarious response to social media debate over his form ahead of PZ vs QG PSL 2025 match [Watch]

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) star batter Babar Azam came up with a hilarious response to Ramiz Raja's question during the toss ahead of the PSL 2025 match against the Quetta Gladiators (QG) on Saturday (April 12) in Rawalpindi. With Ramiz asking what his views are on the social media debates, whether or not he scores a hundred, Babar said that it feels good.

The right-handed batter has struggled consistently across international cricket for a while now and especially drew criticism for not delivering the goods during Pakistan's forgettable Champions Trophy 2025 campaign. He found some semblance of form during the recent away ODI series against New Zealand, scoring two half-centuries even as Pakistan were hammered 3-0.

Speaking at the toss, Ramiz asked Babar:

"Aapki apni form, social media par ek toofan mach jaayega, aap 100 karein ya na karein, toofan machta hai. Aapko kaisa lagta hai?" (Your form, there is discussion in social media, regardless of whether you score a hundred or not. How do you feel about that?)

The Lahore-born cricketer responded by saying:

"Accha lagta hai. (It feels good.)

Babar, nevertheless, was the leading run-getter during the previous edition of the tournament, aggregating 569 runs in 11 innings at 56.90.

Babar Azam and co. struggle to contain Quetta Gladiators after putting them into bat

Sufiyan Muqeem celebrates Finn Allen's scalp. (Credits: PSL X)

Meanwhile, Zalmi are struggling to contain the Gladiators, who lost the toss and were put into bat in Rawalpindi. The opening partnership between Gladiators' skipper Saud Shakeel and Finn Allen was worth 88 in just 6.5 overs, with Sufiyan Muqeem's leg-spin providing the respite by dismissing the latter for 53.

At the time of writing this, the Gladiators were already 112/1 in 10.1 overs, keeping themselves on track for a massive total. The opening match of the 10th season saw Islamabad United beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets to start their title defense in style.

Saturday will also see Karachi Kings and Multan Sultans kickstart their PSL 2025 campaign.

