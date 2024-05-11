"Babar Azam is a cursed captain, MOYE MOYE HO GYA"- Top 10 funny memes after Ireland beat Pakistan in 1st T20I in Dublin

Ireland beat Pakistan by five wickets in the opening T20I of the three-match series on Friday, May 10, at the Clontarf Cricket Club Ground in Dublin. It will be a confidence booster for Ireland as they build towards the upcoming 2024 T20 World Cup next month.

After being asked to bat first, Pakistan managed to score a respectable total of 182/6 on a flat surface. Captain Babar Azam hit a fluent half-century but failed to accelerate after getting set, as he ended up with 57 (43). Saim Ayub chipped in with a decent knock of 45 (29) in the top order, while Iftikhar Ahmed finished the innings well with a cameo of 37* (15).

In reply, opener Andrew Balbirnie set up a great platform for the Irish side with a solid knock of 77 (55). He received support from Harry Tector (35) and others in the middle-order as Ireland reached 183/5 in 19.5 overs to register a famous win.

Cricket fans on social media enjoyed the thrilling first T20I between the two teams on Friday. They expressed their reactions to the contest through hilarious memes on social media.

Here is a collection of the best memes:

"We are absolutely delighted, perfect start to the summer"- Ireland captain Paul Stirling after win against Pakistan in 1st T20I

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ireland skipper Paul Stirling expressed delight on beginning their season on a high with a win against a top team like Pakistan.

Reflecting on the victory, Paul said:

"We are absolutely delighted, perfect start to the summer and a brilliant day this for us. When you come here, against Pakistan, flattest pitch in the world and we were pretty happy with 180, at one stage we thought we could restrict them 170 but we were delighted to chase 180 on that track.

Stirling added:

"Brilliant knock from Balbirnie, he got through the powerplay and picked up the pace later on as well. We have had great games here, especially against them, to get over the line is brilliant."

The two teams will square off in the second T20I of the three-match series on Sunday (May 12) at the same venue.

