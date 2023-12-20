Babar Azam dethrones Shubman Gill, regains No. 1 spot in ICC ODI batting rankings

Former Pakistan captain Babar Azam has returned to the top spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, dethroning Indian opener Shubman Gill. With Gill rested from the ongoing ODI series in South Africa, the youngster has lost points, resulting in the Babar regaining the No.1 spot with 824 points.

The right-hander had lost the No.1 spot during the 2023 World Cup, where his form was patchy. While Gill also failed to live up to expectations, he did enough to be crowned as the No.1 ODI batter.

Gill notably missed the first few games of the tournament due to dengue but still finished with 354 runs in nine games at 44.25. Babar, meanwhile, managed 320 runs in nine outings with four half-centuries, but the Men in Green failed to reach the semifinals.

He resigned as the all-format captain after the showpiece event in India. While the Lahore-born batter has regained the top spot in the rankings, his stay could be brief, as Pakistan don't play ODI cricket for the next six months.

Babar Azam under the spotlight after failing in 1st Test against Australia in Perth

The 29-year-old finds himself under pressure after aggregating only 35 runs in the ongoing Test series against Australia Down Under.

He made 21 and 14 on the bouncy track in Perth before edging to Alex Carey behind the stumps in both innings. The tourists were humbled by a massive 360 runs at the Optus Stadium inside four days.

After electing to bat first, Australia made 487 on the back of David Warner's hundred. With Pakistan conceding a 216-run lead, the hosts added another 233 runs to set them a huge target of 450. Pakistan crumbled to 89 on a deteriorating wicket as Pat Cummins and Co. took a 1-0 series lead.

