Babar Azam feels Pakistan 'hold an edge' over India in Asia Cup 2023 Super Four clash in Colombo

Pakistan captain and star batter Babar Azam accepted that the Men in Green have a slight advantage over India ahead of their clash in the Super Four stage of the ongoing Asia Cup at Colombo on Sunday, September 10.

Babar claimed that Pakistan have played a lot of cricket in Sri Lanka of late, with a Test series followed by the Lanka Premier League (LPL) and also the three ODIs against Afghanistan. He believes they are acclimatized to the conditions really well.

Speaking to reporters ahead of the India vs Pakistan clash, here's what Babar Azam had to say:

"Given the continuous cricket we are playing both in Pakistan and Sri Lanka, you can say that we hold an edge (over India). We have been playing here in Sri Lanka for the past two months or so. We have played Tests, we played a series against Afghanistan and then the LPL... So it can be said that we have an advantage.”

Babar Azam on constant traveling

With the Asia Cup 2023 played in a hybrid model, Pakistan have had to travel quite a lot between games. They first flew from Sri Lanka to Pakistan to play their game against Nepal in Multan, then returned to Sri Lanka to face India.

Once again, Babar Azam and Co. flew back to play Bangladesh in Lahore and are now back to the Island nation for the remainder of the Asia Cup. However, Babar isn't bothered by the traveling as he feels they are well prepared for it.

On this, he stated:

"We always knew the schedule and how much we have to travel. So, it's become important how we look after our players. We have planned everything well."

Pakistan have a chance to all but seal a place in the Asia Cup 2023 final with a win over India.