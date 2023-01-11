"Babar Azam is being forced to become weak" - Former Pakistan skipper wants players, selection committee and the board to make a decision together

Former Pakistan skipper Misbah-ul-Haq has claimed that current captain Babar Azam is being made a scapegoat for Pakistan's poor performances of late. The hosts were whitewashed 0-3 by 'Bazball'-influenced England and also failed to win a single Test against New Zealand in the recently concluded two-match Test series.

Babar was asked to answer some tough questions about the pitch and team selection in the press conferences and the Pakistan captain didn't look comfortable at all. Misbah believes Babar is being framed and that it isn't right to put the blame on just one player.

Speaking to Geo News, Misbah-ul-Haq explained the importance of Pakistan team management, selectors, and captain Babar Azam sitting together and deciding their course of action going forward. He said:

"It is visible, Babar is being forced to become weak, which is not good. The kind of press conferences and questions being asked from Babar, everyone is watching. If there is a decision to be made, everyone should sit together and make a decision.

"The players, the selection committee, and the board should sit down and make a decision comfortably. If you put pressure on someone for any other reason, the whole team will be disturbed."

Misbah-ul-Haq on Babar Azam splitting captaincy duties

Misbah-ul-Haq is against the idea of Pakistan opting for a split-captaincy. There has been a lot of talk about whether Babar Azam should focus on captaining just one format.

However, Misbah opined that having two different leaders in the same group may cause some unwanted tensions in the dressing room. He stated:

"Pakistan team is undoubtedly a powerhouse in white-ball cricket. Pakistan’s bowlers and batters are top in white-ball cricket. Appointing separate captains shakes up everything as it gives birth to competition. It creates a political environment."

Mazher Arshad @MazherArshad Pakistan have won 9 ODIs in a row. Babar Azam has scored 688 runs in those at an average of 86.00 and a SR of 90. Three centuries and 5 fifties in 9 games. He’s on another level in this format. #StayStrongBabarAzam Pakistan have won 9 ODIs in a row. Babar Azam has scored 688 runs in those at an average of 86.00 and a SR of 90. Three centuries and 5 fifties in 9 games. He’s on another level in this format. #StayStrongBabarAzam

Pakistan have taken a 1-0 lead in the ongoing ODIs against the Kiwis and will look to seal the series with another win in Karachi on Wednesday.

