Babar Azam happy with Pakistan's elevation in ICC Test Rankings

Pakistan's all-format captain, Babar Azam has termed Pakistan's boost in the Test rankings as the 'best part of the series against South Africa'. He also stated that the team has the potential to improve further.

Pakistan completed a 2-0 series sweep against South Africa on Monday — their first against the Proteas since 2003. Consequently, the Babar Azam-led team has climbed the ICC Test Rankings ladder and is currently at No 5, above South Africa.

Babar Azam, who got his Test captaincy stint off to the perfect start, expressed his joy after the match. Azam emphasized that there is still room for improvement and that the victory against South Africa will be a huge morale-booster moving forward.

"It's a welcome sign but we have to further improve. It was a much-needed win and the best part of this series win is that now we are number five in Test rankings," said Babar Azam in the post-match press conference.

"It will take time because it's a new team. I am a new captain and we have made some changes to the squad. When you win, it lifts your confidence and I am sure this win against South Africa will help us improve," he added.

We have to win away from home, too: Babar Azam

Babar Azam deemed it important that his new-look Test side performs similarly well on away tours as well. He feels that this series victory will help the team regain confidence from the fans following a disastrous New Zealand tour.

"We have won at home, but we now need to win on away tours. I am sure that with time, we will do that. We lost in New Zealand and there were so many negative things said, but I am sure that now people will back us."

Following an emphatic Test series triumph, Babar Azam will now lead Pakistan in their three-match T20I series starting on February 11. All matches will be held at Lahore's Gaddafi Stadium.