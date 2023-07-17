"Babar Azam missed century chance by 87 runs" - Twitterati roast Pakistan captain for scoring 13 off 16 in 1st innings of SL vs PAK Galle Test

Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to deliver with the bat during their first innings against Sri Lanka in the opening Test at Galle on Monday, July 17. The right-handed batter departed for just 13 runs off 16 balls, leaving the visitors reeling at 73/4.

The incident took place during the 15th over for Pakistan bowled by Prabath Jayasuriya. The left-arm spinner bowled a length ball sliding in on the middle from around the wicket. Azam looked to work it through on the on-side but got an inside edge onto the pad. It popped up for an easy catch for the Lankan wicketkeeper Sadeera Samarawickrama.

It was the fourth instance when Prabath dismissed Babar in his Test career. The 31-year-old previously dismissed him thrice during the Pakistan tour of Sri Lanka last year. The Lahore-born batter, though, had scored 271 runs in two Tests, including one ton and two half-centuries.

Fans on Twitter roasted Babar Azam for his failure to deliver for Pakistan under pressure. One user tweeted:

"Babar Azam miss century chance by 87 runs"

Here are some of the other Twitter reactions:

Rakshit @imrj2001 @ESPNcricinfo "Oh look, another day, another magical disappearing act by Babar Azam . Truly a master of getting out at crucial moments.

Sri Lanka in driving seat against Babar Azam and Co.

A clinical bowling performance helped Sri Lanka dominate Pakistan on Day 2 of the first Test.

At the time of writing, Pakistan were 101/5 after 20.2 overs, with Saud Shakeel and Agha Salman at the crease.

For Sri Lanka, Jayasuriya scalped three wickets, while Kasun Rajitha and Ramesh Mendis bagged one apiece.

Earlier, Dhananjaya de Silva’s century propelled the hosts to 312 in 95.2 overs. The right-handed batter scored 122 off 214 balls, including three sixes and 12 boundaries. Meanwhile, Angelo Mathews chipped in with 64 off 109 deliveries, including nine boundaries. The duo shared a 131-run partnership for the fifth wicket to rescue Sri Lanka from 54/4.

For Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, and Abrar Ahmed scalped three wickets apiece. Agha Salman also settled for a solitary wicket.

