"Babar Azam needs to learn batting from Motie" - Former Pakistan cricketer's brutal attack on star batter after PAK vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former Pakistan cricketer Basit Ali made a brutal attack on Babar Azam after the second Test between Pakistan and West Indies in Multan. The former skipper scored just one run off five deliveries in the first innings.

Babar got off to a decent start in the second innings. However, he failed to convert it into a big score. He was eventually dismissed for 31 runs from 67 balls. As a result, the right-hander failed to make any significant impact, as the hosts lost the match by 120 runs.

Basit Ali, on his YouTube channel, took a dig at Babar, asking him to learn batting from Gudakesh Motie. The West Indian, who is primarily a spinner, displayed brilliant batting skills under pressure. Walking in at No.9 in the first innings, he scored a crucial 55 off 87 deliveries, which eventually made a massive difference in the match.

Basit also added that even though Babar Azam is a big player, the learning process should keep going on. He also hailed Motie, regarding him as the best batter in the second Test.

"Babar Azam needs to learn batting from Motie. How to go front on the ball which is front and back on the ball which is back. It doesn't mean that you won't learn if you are a big player. Learning process should keep going on. Motie batted the best in this Test," he said. ( from 4:45 onwards)

Unknown players team beat Pakistan, says Basit Ali

The former cricketer also took a dig at the entire team, stating that they were defeated by a West Indies team that was not at its full strength. There were several players in the team such as Mikyle Louis, Amir Jangoo, Kavem Hodge, Justin Greaves, and Tevin Imlach among others about whom not many would have heard of.

Basit stated that a team with unknown batters, unknown bowlers, and a 'B' or 'C' team beat Pakistan by 120 runs.

"The B team, C team, unknown players team, unknown bowlers, unknown batters West Indies team has beaten Pakistan by 120 runs. Win-loss keeps happening. I am not going to do any post mortem because people think we do it for views. Let people think what they want. People will tell things, their work is to tell things," he said. (from 0:24 onwards)

The Men in Green squandered their 1-0 lead to finish the two-match series 1-1.

