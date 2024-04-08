Babar Azam picks Naseem Shah over Jasprit Bumrah for a T20 last-over scenario

Pakistan white-ball skipper Babar Azam recently picked pacer Naseem Shah over Indian speedster Jasprit Bumrah when asked about his preferred option among the two bowlers in a T20 last-over scenario.

The 29-year-old was asked, "One over, T20 match, you have to win the match, you have two options to defend 10 runs, whom will you give the last over, Naseem Shah or Jasprit Bumrah?" He responded by choosing Naseem Shah over Jasprit Bumrah.

21-year-old Naseem Shah has so far represented Pakistan in all three formats of the game, picking up 51 Test, 32 ODI and 15 T20I wickets. He was recently a part of the victorious Islamabad United squad in the 2024 Pakistan Super League (PSL), emerging as his side's highest wicket-taker with 15 scalps to his name.

"We don’t often see a talent like Naseem Shah in Pakistan" - Babar Azam

Heaping praise on the young bowler, an elated Babar Azam revealed that it is not often a talent like Naseem Shah is unearthed in Pakistan.

Naseem was unfortunately ruled out of the entire 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup due to the shoulder injury he sustained during the Asia Cup in September last year for which he underwent surgery. Highlighting his comeback following the injury, Babar Azam said:

"Naseem Shah. Firstly, I felt so happy for Naseem, for the way he returned to cricket after injury and the way he recovered. His skills are exceptional. We don’t often see talent like this in Pakistan. There are others too, like Shaheen Shah Afridi. Shaheen is in a class of his own. but Naseem is on a similar trajectory, gaining valuable experience."

Babar Azam was re-instated as Pakistan's white-ball skipper on Sunday, March 31. His first assignment will be the five-match T20I series at home against New Zealand, following which the side will face Ireland and England before the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup.