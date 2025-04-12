Babar Azam plays a tame stroke to be dismissed for a duck by Mohammad Amir in first over of PZ vs QG PSL 2025 match [Watch]

Peshawar Zalmi (PZ) skipper Babar Azam played a loose stroke to perish for a two-ball duck in the PSL 2025 match against the Quetta Gladiators (QG) in Rawalpindi on Saturday (April 12). Gladiators' seamer Mohammad Amir dismissed him in the very first over to give their side a massive breakthrough in defense of 216.

With Saim Ayub pinching a single in the second ball of the innings, all Babar could manage was a bye. Ayub took another single in the second-last delivery which brought the former Pakistan captain on strike. The Lahore-born cricketer went after a good length delivery outside off-stump and offered a chance to Rilee Rossouw, who took a smart catch by diving forward.

Although Babar aggregated 569 runs in 11 innings at 56.90 in PSL 2024, the star batter has had a forgettable start to this season. The 30-year-old had earlier won the toss and elected to field first. Gladiators' captain Saud Shakeel top-scored with 59, while his opening partner Finn Allen clobbered a 25-ball 53 as they stitched together a partnership of 88 in 6.5 overs.

Hasan Nawaz chipped in with a 32-ball 41, while Kusal Mendis put in the finishing touches with 35 off 14 deliveries. Ali Raza, Alzarri Joseph and Sufiyan Muqeem took one wicket each as the Gladiators amassed 216/3 in 20 overs.

Mohammad Haris and Tom Kohler-Cadmore join Babar Azam as Abrar Ahmed strikes twice

Abrar Ahmed celebrates a wicket. (Credits: QG X)

After the left-arm speedster took a wicket in the very first over, leg-spinner Abrar Ahmed struck twice in the fourth, dismissing Mohammad Haris (13) and Tom Kohler-Cadmore (0). However, Hussain Talat has taken it upon himself, playing some aerial shots to put the pressure back on the Gladiators.

The opening night of PSL 2025 saw a glittering ceremony to mark the start of the 10th season. Islamabad United, the defending champions, beat Lahore Qalandars by eight wickets to start their defense in style.

