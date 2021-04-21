Babar Azam reclaims 2nd spot in T20I batting rankings; KL Rahul slips to the 7th position

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has made significant gains in the T20I batting rankings after the recent four-match series against South Africa.

Babar Azam was the leading run-scorer in the series, with 210 runs in four matches at an average of 52.50 and a strike rate of 143.83. The 26-year-old also registered a century and a fifty in the series, with the highest score of 122.

The Lahore-born cricketer had 792 rating points before the start of the series and was placed third in the rankings. He gained 52 points in the series to go past Australia's limited-overs captain Aaron Finch, who has 830 rating points.

Rassie van der Dussen

South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen is another player who has made significant gains. He accrued 70 points during the series and finished with 756 rating points. He went three places up in the rankings from ninth position to sixth place.

Van der Dussen scored 86 runs in two games at an average of 86 and a strike rate of 153.57.

India captain Virat Kohli managed to hold on to his No. 5 spot while opener KL Rahul slipped to seventh place from sixth.

Babar Azam and Pakistan register a memorable T20I series win in South Africa

Babar Azam marshaled his troops brilliantly on the tour of South Africa. After winning the ODI series 2-1, Pakistan continued their excellent work in the T20I series.

They started with a four-wicket win in the first T20I. But South Africa bounced back with a six-wicket win in the second game to level the series.

Pakistan, though, managed to win the next two matches by nine and three wickets respectively to seal the series. Babar Azam was named the 'Man of the Series' in the T20Is.

Meanwhile, South Africa's left-arm wrist-spinner Tabraiz Shamsi managed to hold on to the top rank in the T20I bowling rankings with 732 rating points. Afghanistan's Rashid Khan is in second place with 719 points.

Pakistan is currently the fourth-ranked T20I team, behind England, India and Australia.