Babar Azam retains number 1 position in ICC ODI Rankings despite duck against Afghanistan

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has retained the number one position in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. The Pakistan skipper had a forgettable outing yesterday in Hambantota, where he got out for a duck in the first ODI of the series against Afghanistan.

Fakhar Zaman managed only two runs off four balls against Afghanistan. The Pakistan opener has dropped from third to fifth spot in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. Imam-ul-Haq, who scored a match-winning 94-ball 61 yesterday, has climbed from fourth to third position, whereas India's Shubman Gill has jumped from fifth to fourth spot because of Fakhar's fall.

There were no other changes in the Top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for batters. Babar Azam is at the top with 880 rating points. South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen holds the second position with 777 rating points, while Imam, Gill and Zaman are in the next three positions.

Harry Tector, David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Virat Kohli and Steve Smith hold the next five spots in the Top 10.

Mujeeb ur Rahman enters top 3 of rankings after dismissing Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Usama Mir

Although Afghanistan lost the first ODI against Pakistan, the team's spin bowler Mujeeb ur Rahman had a memorable day in Hambantota. He finished with figures of 3/33 in 10 overs, scalping the wickets of Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Usama Mir.

Mujeeb has jumped from sixth to third position in the ICC ODI Rankings for bowlers, pushing Rashid Khan, Mohammed Siraj and Matt Henry below him. Australia's Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc continue to be the top two names in the rankings for bowlers.

Trent Boult, Adam Zampa, Shaheen Afridi and Kuldeep Yadav complete the top 10. Meanwhile, there were no changes in the top 10 of the ICC ODI Rankings for all-rounders, with Shakib Al Hasan holding the number one position.

