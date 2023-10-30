Babar Azam’s private chat with PCB official leaked amid rumors of major rift in Pakistan cricket

A private chat between Pakistan captain Babar Azam and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) COO Salman Naseer was leaked amid rumors of PCB chief Zaka Ashraf not responding to calls from Babar.

In the leaked chat, which was shown on a Pakistan television channel, Salman asked the captain about allegations that he had been calling the PCB chief but was not getting a response. Babar replies that he never called Ashraf.

A major controversy erupted after former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif claimed that PCB chief Ashraf has stopped responding to calls and messages from Babar. He also alleged that Pakistan cricketers have not received their salaries for the last four to five months.

The controversy got a new twist following the leaked WhatsApp messages of the conversation between Babar and PCB’s COO. The chat reads as follows:

Salman: Babar, there’s also been this news circulating on TV and social media that you have been calling chairman and he’s not answering you. Have you called him recently?

Babar: Salam Salman bhai, Ma ny to sir ko koi call nahi ke [I have not called up sir].

Salman: ok thanks

Expand Tweet

There are reports doing the rounds that Babar could be replaced as captain following the 2023 World Cup in which Pakistan are having a disappointing run so far.

Pakistan are currently sixth in the points table, with four points from six matches. They began the tournament with wins over Netherlands and Sri Lanka, but have lost their last four matches in a row.

“Unfair to start a witch hunt on Babar Azam” - Arthur

Following Pakistan’s shocking eight-wicket loss to Afghanistan in their last 2023 World Cup match, team director Mickey Arthur threw his weight behind the under-fire Babar and stated that it was not right to start a witch hunt on the Pakistan captain.

“It’s really unfair to start a witch hunt, certainly on Babar Azam, on Inzi (chief selector Inzamam-ul-Haq), on our coaches, on the management team. What I do know is the boys have tried, and the effort of the coaching staff, the effort of the players has been first-class. If they would see the amount of effort that the players and staff put in, they would be amazed,” he said.

Expand Tweet

Pakistan batted first against Afghanistan in Chennai and posted 282/7. The opponents, however, got home by eight wickets to register their maiden ODI win against the 1992 champions.