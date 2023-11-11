Babar Azam set to quit white-ball captaincy after the 2023 ODI World Cup - Reports 

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam may relinquish his white-ball captaincy role after the team's unimpressive 2023 ODI World Cup campaign. The Men in Green are all but certain to finish outside the top four due to their inferior net run rate when compared to New Zealand.

Babar's sub-par leadership and the manner in which it has affected his batting have been called out by fans and pundits of late. Pakistan even failed to make it to the final of the 2023 Asia Cup and have several important decisions to make ahead of the 2024 T20 World Cup as well as the 2025 Champions Trophy.

According to a report by Geo Super, Babar Azam has sought advice from former Pakistan player and PCB chairman Ramiz Raja. The star batter was seen conversing with Ramiz after the team's training session at the Eden Gardens ahead of their final league-stage encounter against England.

Babar will also value his father's input regarding the matter, and further important discussions are expected to be held once he returns home after the 2023 ODI World Cup. The skipper had planned to make the final decision in India itself during the tournament but has now chosen to land the verdict after reaching home.

Babar had asserted during the pre-match press conference against England that the captaincy role has not had any impact on his batting performances. He further stated that having occupied the role for the last couple of years, he is used to handling the pressure that comes along with it.

Pakistan are still alive in the World Cup campaign for all intents and purposes. However, they have to defeat England by 287 runs, if they bat first. When it comes to chasing, according to the calculations, Pakistan will have to scale the target within a very short frame of time, which is downright impossible.

Babar Azam also considering quitting captaincy across all three formats

Apart from white-ball cricket, there has been considerable pressure on Babar Azam surrounding his Test captaincy. Under his leadership, Pakistan failed to record even a single home win in the 2021-23 World Test Championship (WTC) cycle, which included a humiliating 3-0 whitewash against England on home soil.

Pakistan will face a grueling challenge post the World Cup when they tour Australia for their first away series of the 2023-25 WTC cycle.

