Babar Azam takes stunning diving catch to dismiss Rhys Mariu in NZ vs PAK 2025 2nd ODI [Watch]

Pakistan stalwart Babar Azam took a stunning diving catch to dismiss New Zealand opener Rhys Mariu in the second ODI of the three-match series between the two teams on Wednesday (April 2) at Seddon Park. It came during the first innings of the contest after the Kiwis were invited to bat first by Pakistan captain Muhammad Rizwan.

Nick Kelly (31) played aggressively and provided a brisk start to New Zealand before perishing in the seventh over with 54 runs on the board. His opening partner, Rhys Mariu, played a relatively sedate inning of 18 (25).

Mohammad Wasim Jr. sent him back to the pavilion in the 10th over after inducing a leading edge. Babar, in the cover region, swiftly moved forward and completed the catch by putting on a fine dive.

You can watch the catch in the video below:

Pakistan suffer an 84-run loss in 2nd ODI vs New Zealand after Babar Azam & Co. fail in the chase

After getting off to a good start, New Zealand managed to score 292 runs at the end of the first innings for the loss of eight wickets. Mitchell Hay (99*) and Muhammad Abbas (41) performed well for the hosts with the bat. Sufiyan Muqeem (2/33) and Mohammad Wasim Jr (2/78) were among the wickets for Pakistan in the first innings.

The Men in Green's batting unit then crumbled under pressure of the chase as Kiwi's pacers reduced them to 32/5 in 11.5 overs. Faheem Ashraf (73) and Naseem Shah (51) showed some fight with half-centuries, but their knocks ended in vain as the target of 293 proved to be too much.

Pakistan were bundled out for 208 in 41.2 overs and lost the match by 84 runs. Their captain, Muhammad Rizwan, reflected on the loss at the post-match presentation, saying:

"We didn't bat well. Faheem Ashraf and Naseem Shah batted really well and fought. But the batters were disappointing. These are tough conditions for batting yes, but we need to show better character.

"We lost the key moments with the ball. We didn't bowl well at the back-end and Mitchell Hay played magnificently. New Zealand know the conditions better of course, but we will try our best to win the next game."

The two teams will play the third and final ODI of the series on Saturday, April 5, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

