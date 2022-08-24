Babar Azam and Virat Kohli's form will decide the Asia Cup 2022 encounter: Reetinder Sodhi

Former Indian cricketer Reetinder Sodhi believes the match-up between Babar Azam and Virat Kohli will be key when their teams lock horns on in the 2022 Asia Cup. India will meet Pakistan on August 28 in the second match of the tournament.

Azam has been in good form of late and has recorded three successive half-centuries against the Netherlands. Kohli, meanwhile, hasn't been in great touch but is coming into the tournament after a six-week break which may very well have rejuvenated him.

Speaking to India News Sports, Reetinder Sodhi claimed that Kohli will find form as he has often risen to big occasions. He said:

"Definitely (on whether the form of Babar and Kohli would decide the India-Pakistan game). Look, both of them are world-class batters. If Kohli finds form in the Asia Cup then it will prove to be a pivotal moment for India."

Sodhi added:

"There is something about these big players that they rise in big tournaments, it has happened with Sachin as well as with Lara. So hopefully this is the tournament where Kohli finds form and helps India win the T20 World Cup."

Rajkumar Sharma on comparisons between Virat Kohli and Babar Azam

Former Pakistan legend Wasim Akram recently stated that it was too early to compare Babar Azam to Virat Kohli. Rajkumar Sharma, who was Kohli's childhood coach, completely agreed with what Akram had to say.

Sharma opined that both are world-class batters in their own right and shouldn't be compared. He stated on the same India News Sports panel:

"As Wasim said, it is not right to compare Kohli and Babar at the moment because Kohli has played a lot more cricket. Even in T20Is the difference is 25 matches which takes almost two years to cover."

Sharma added:

"Babar has a good technique, leads from the front and carries his team. So both of them will be keen to take their respective teams to win and it's not right to compare them."

Both players will look to start this year's Asia Cup with a bang when their teams meet on August 28.

