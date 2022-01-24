Babar Azam wins ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year Award

Pakistan captain Babar Azam has been named Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year by the International Cricket Council (ICC). The right-handed batter scored 405 runs in six matches, including a century and a half-century, at an average of 67.50 LAST year.

Apart from Babar, Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, South African opener Janneman Malan and Ireland veteran Paul Stirling were nominated for the award. The ICC came to the decision via a voting process that considered choices from a selection of global cricket journalists, broadcasters and the general audience.

Speaking to the ICC in an official statement, Babar thanked his fans, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), his team and his parents for their support. He said:

"First of all, I am thankful to the fans for supporting me and cheering me on. After that, I am thankful to the ICC, PCB, and especially the Pakistan team for supporting and backing me. It wasn't possible without them. I feel proud to have such a team. I am also thankful to my parents who prayed a lot [for my success]."

Babar Azam's ODI contributions in 2021 included a 228-run aggregate - the second-highest - in Pakistan's 2-1 series victory against the Proteas in South Africa. He also scored a face-saving 177 runs in their 3-0 trouncing against England.

"158 I scored against England is best innings of my career" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam picked his 158-run knock off 139 balls against England at Edgbaston as not only his favorite innings of the year, but also the best of his career. He said:

"The best innings of this year, if you ask me, is that 158 I scored against England which is also my highest score. I reckon that's the best innings of my career because I was struggling a bit there and I needed a knock which I got and it gave me a lot of confidence."

The 27-year-old also remarked that the series win in South Africa gave him and his team the required momentum and confidence.

Babar Azam concluded by saying:

"Definitely, to beat South Africa in South Africa is a very difficult task because the pitches are different and they have quality bowling. We won the series on the back of performances from Fakhar Zaman, myself, and Imam. I aim to score runs in every country and at the home of the opposition. It was my goal and that series was quite helpful for us. The momentum we gained after that win gave our team and me as a player and captain a lot of confidence."

Pakistan's next assignment is a Test series against Australia at home, beginning on March 3.

