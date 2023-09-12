Babar Azam wins ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August 2023

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the ICC Men's Player of the Month award for August, leaving behind teammate Shadab Khan and West Indian wicketkeeper-batter Nicholas Pooran.

Ranked No.1 in the ICC rankings for batters, Babar had an exceptional month with two half-centuries and a 150 in his four ODI innings. Following a rare low score in the first ODI against Afghanistan, the 28-year-old scored back-to-back half-centuries to help Pakistan complete a 3-0 series whitewash over their Asian rivals.

The first fifty helped the Men in Green clinch a thrilling last-baller to take an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The second one, a well-crafted 60 off 86 balls, helped Pakistan reach a competitive total of 268 on a two-paced track in Colombo.

His final knock of the month was the scintillating 151 off 131 deliveries in the Asia Cup opener against Nepal that helped Pakistan have one foot into the Super Four stage. During the innings, Babar became the fastest cricketer to reach 19 ODI centuries in history.

Babar Azam scored 264 runs in four innings at a stunning average of 64 and a 92.30 strike rate.

"The past month has been extraordinary for my team and I" - Babar Azam

Babar Azam helped Pakistan stay undefeated in August.

Babar Azam was delighted at being named the Player of the Month for a third time in his illustrious career as he helped Pakistan win all four matches in August.

Earlier this year, the champion batter became the fastest to 5,000 ODI runs in the home ODI series against New Zealand. Babar also won the ICC ODI Cricketer of the Year award in 2021 and 2022.

"I am delighted to be named ICC Player of the Month for August 2023. The past month has been extraordinary for my team and I as we have put some terrific performances," Babar told ICC.

"With the Asia Cup coming to Pakistan after such a long time, it was great to play in front of the passionate and cricket-loving crowds of Multan and Lahore. That I scored my second ODI score of 150-plus in front of my own people in Multan doubled the joy," he continued.

"I am looking forward to making the most of the form as we head into an exciting phase of cricket with the backend of the Asia Cup nearing and the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup around the corner," Babar added. "My team and I are eager to bring joy and happiness to the millions of Pakistan fans."

The elegant right-hander also became the fastest to reach 2,000 ODI runs as captain in Pakistan's first Super Four clash against Bangladesh. Unfortunately for the star batter, September hasn't been as kind, with scores of 17 and 10 in his two innings thus far.

Pakistan received a thrashing at the hands of arch-rivals India in their second Super Four clash and are faced with a must-win situation in the encounter against Sri Lanka on Thursday, September 14.