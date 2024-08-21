"Babar should be new CEO of make a wish foundation"- Top 10 funny memes after Babar Azam's 2-ball duck in PAK vs BAN 2024 1st Test

Star Pakistan batter Babar Azam faced severe criticism from fans after his dismal outing in the first innings of the ongoing first Test against Bangladesh on Wednesday (August 21) in Rawalpindi. The former captain departed for a two-ball duck.

Bangladesh captain Najmul Hossain Shanto won the toss and opted to bowl first in overcast conditions with the match having a delayed start. Pacers Shoriful Islam (2/30) and Hasan Mahmud (2/33) gave a great start to the visitors in helpful conditions by dismissing Abdullah Shafique (2) and Shan Masood (6).

Babar Azam walked in at No. 4 with his side in trouble at 14/2. However, he could not rescue his side from the precarious situation as Shoriful Islam sent him back to the pavilion for a two-ball duck in the ninth over, intensifying the damage on the opposition batting unit.

Fans took note of Babar Azam's batting failure in the first innings of the Rawalpindi Test against Bangladesh and trolled him by sharing memes on social media platforms. One fan wrote:

"Babar Azam fulfilling dreams of kids. Babar should be new CEO of Make a Wish foundation."

Here are some of the best memes on the matter:

"He is my dream wicket"- Shoriful Islam on Babar Azam ahead of the 1st Test between Bangladesh and Pakistan

Bangladesh left-arm pacer Shoriful Islam had expressed his desire to dismiss Pakistan batter Babar Azam ahead of the ongoing first Test. His wish came true in the very first innings of the series, as Islam sent the Pakistan stalwart packing for a duck. As quoted by cricketpakistan.pk, Shoriful Islam told the reporters:

"Babar and Shan Masood are world-class batters. But our bowling attack is also strong enough. We can put up a strong fight against them. Our task will be difficult as they play in their home ground. We have to stay prepared. Babar is a tough challenge for Bangladesh. So, we have to take his wicket quickly. He is my dream wicket. I will be very happy if I can get his wicket. I played with him last year in the CPL. He is a very good person."

Saud Shakeel (57*) and Saim Ayub (56) stitched a 98-run stand for the fourth wicket to stabilize the hosts' innings after a top-order collapse. Mohammad Rizwan and Shakeel remained unbeaten at the stumps as Pakistan ended Day 1 at 158/4.

