"Babar is one of the modern greats, but it will take some time" - Wasim Akram rates Virat Kohli over Babar Azam ahead of Asia Cup 2023 clash

Former Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram rated Virat Kohli over Babar Azam ahead of the highly-anticipated Indo-Pak clash in the group stages of the 2023 Asia Cup.

Both batters are among the finest players of the current generation, particularly in the ODI format, where they have played some of their best cricket. The duo has shattered several ODI records, and comparisons due to their similar numbers and batting style have been transpiring for years now.

Babar recently broke Kohli's record of the highest score registered by a captain in Asia Cup history. The Pakistan skipper scored 151 runs during the opening encounter of the 2023 edition against Nepal in Multan on Wednesday.

However, Kohli still holds the highest score by a batter in the competition's history -his 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 edition.

Wasim Akram opined that while Babar Azam is an accomplished batter, he still has a long way to go before catching up to Virat Kohli.

"It is a very difficult decision, that is why I don't become a selector. I'll probably get a lot of slack back home, but I will definitely pick Virat Kohli over Babar Azam. Babar is on the way, there is no doubt. He is one of the modern greats, but it will take some time. He will catch up, but it will take time," Akram said on Fox Cricket.

Babar currently holds the No.1 spot in the ICC ODI batting rankings, while Kohli is ninth.

"I will choose Shaheen Shah Afridi over Jasprit Bumrah" - Wasim Akram

Shaheen Shah Afridi and Jasprit Bumrah are the bowling spearheads for Pakistan and India, respectively, and are match-winners in their own right. Both pacers had injury layoffs over the last few months, but are now fully fit in the buildup to the ODI World Cup.

Bumrah recently made his international comeback with the T20I series in Ireland, where he was also leading Team India. Shaheen, on the other hand, has been in fine rhythm of late across formats. He was taken off the field during Pakistan's win over Nepal, but his injury is not expected to be serious.

Rating Shaheen higher than Bumrah because of the Pakistani quick's ability to pick up wickets with the new ball on a consistent basis, Wasim Akram said:

"I will choose Shaheen Shah Afridi over Jasprit Bumrah. Being a left-arm pacer, he reminds me of Starc, both of them bowl early on and they pitch it full and go for the wickets. That is what I like about him. He has got a bright future ahead of him as long as he is clear of serious injuries."

"He has improved his batting as well at No.9 and No.10, he can come in and whack a couple of sixes. He is a genuine wicket taker and that is why I believe that he is one of the most important members of the team," Akram continued.

India and Pakistan will lock horns in the group stages of the 2023 Asia Cup at the Pallekele International Stadium in Sri Lanka on Saturday.