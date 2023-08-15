“Bachpan se jo akhbar padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage” - Virat Kohli rubbishes report of building cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse

Team India’s star batter Virat Kohli has trashed a report by a leading Indian daily which claimed that he is going to build a cricket pitch in his Alibaug farmhouse. When sharing a screenshot of the news article on his Insta story, he described the report as “fake”.

Kohli was recently part of the Test and ODI series in West Indies, but did not feature in the five-match T20I series. A recent report in a daily stated that in 2022, Kohli and actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma invested in an 8-acre land in Zirad village in Alibaug, where they will build a farmhouse.

Meanwhile, the report went on to claim that star couple paid over ₹19 crore for the property and have even received all the required clearances. The article further stated that Kohli is even keen to have a cricket pitch on the property.

Debunking the claim, Kohli took to Instagram and shared a grab of the article headline, which read, “Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli to build a cricket pitch at Alibaug farmhouse: Report.”

The 34-year-old shared the Insta story with the caption:

“Bachpan se jo akhbar Padha hai, wo bhi fake news chaapne lage ab (The newspaper that I’ve been reading since childhood has also started putting out fake news).

A screengrab of Virat Kohli’s Instagram story.

Recently, Kohli had also denied another report, which claimed that gets paid ₹11.45 crore per post on Instagram. Reacting to the viral ‘news’, he took to his official X handle and wrote:

“While I am grateful and indebted to all that I’ve received in life, the news that has been making rounds about my social media earnings is not true.”

The right-handed batter scored 76 and 121 in the two-match Test series in West Indies, notching up his first overseas Test ton in nearly five years.

Kohli shares workout video on ‘holiday’

Earlier in the day, Kohli also shared a video of him working out hard on a treadmill. He uploaded the clip with a cheeky caption, referring to August 15 being a holiday. The Indian batter shared the video and wrote:

“Chutti hai fir bhi bhaagna toh padega 😁🏃 [It’s a holiday, but have to keep running].”

Kohli will next be seen in action during the upcoming Asia Cup 2023, which will be played in Sri Lanka and Pakistan from August 30 to September 17.