"Back injury has disappeared completely and I am happy" - Shreyas Iyer ahead of 3rd IND vs AUS Test 

Team India batter Shreyas Iyer reflected on the back injury that forced him out of action for a brief period. He was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand and the first Test of the Border-Gavaskar series as well.

Iyer returned to the playing XI in the second Test, replacing Suryakumar Yadav in the process. He scored 16 runs across two innings in Delhi and was dismissed by Nathan Lyon on both occasions.

His presence in the middle order is of great importance to Team India in their Test and ODI endeavors. The team struggled a bit trying to replicate his impact in the backbone of the batting unit.

Citing extra hours in the gym as the possible cause for his back injury, Iyer said ahead of the third Test of the Border-Gavaskar series in Indore:

"Back injury has disappeared completely and I am happy. I feel that the rate with which I worked in the gym, and the practice sessions and everything that I was doing for the last 3-4 months caused it. I was managing to play with it for a while, because of which it aggravated. I was running and stuff in the gym, so I was probably doing exercises in the gym which I did not have to do."

Team India had a significant break between the second and third Tests after wrapping up a 2-0 series lead within three days at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Stating that the squad was focused on maintaining their fitness level during the break, Iyer said:

"We had a few practice sessions at home, we have to ensure that we maintain the fitness level. I was also busy with a few shoots, but that is secondary, this is of paramount importance for us. It was a tremendous break to rejuvenate and come back fresh."

By virtue of their commanding 2-0 lead, the Men in Blue have retained the Border-Gavaskar trophy and only need one more win to secure a place in the World Test Championship (WTC) Final.

"It gives you a lot of confidence when you have amazing performance outside India" - Shreyas Iyer

Prior to the white-ball home season, Shreyas Iyer had a landmark campaign in Bangladesh in December 2022. The right-handed batter scored two fifties in three innings during the tour and helped India attain a 2-0 series win.

Stating that performing outside India always helps with confidence, Iyer said:

"It gives you a lot of confidence when you have amazing performance outside India and Bangladesh is predominantly a similar track when compared to India. Australia always thrive under challenges and I personally feel that I also thrive under challenges. So, it is going to be a great contest today as well."

The middle-order batter undoubtedly retained his place in the playing XI as Team India chose to bat first in the third Test at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.

