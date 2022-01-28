"Backbone of Indian cricket" - Twitterati react as BCCI announces resumption of Ranji Trophy after two years

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has announced the resumption of the Ranji Trophy this season after a gap of two years.
BCCI secretary Jay Shah has revealed a plan for a two-phase system of the premier competition tournament in 2022. The first phase will take place before the start of this year's Indian Premier League (IPL) while the second phase will take place after IPL 2022.
The cricketing fraternity were certainly happy with the BCCI's decision to resume India's premier domestic competition.
Here are some of the reactions:
"We are set to conduct the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season" - Jay Shah
In a letter addressing the state associations, BCCI secretary Jay Shah has confirmed the resumption of the first-class tournament, which was postponed due to the ongoing third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, Shah wrote:
"I write to you to apprise you all that the decks have been cleared and we are set to conduct the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 season shortly."
The statement further added that the BCCI is committed to ensuring a safe environment for all the players and support staff involved in the tournament. The statement continued:
"My team at the BCCI has worked on a structure where we will conduct the Ranji Trophy this season in two phases. The first phase will begin soon and will comprise the league matches while the knockout leg will be held in the month of June."
"The daily positivity rate has now begun to decline while the recovery rate has been encouraging across India. We are now in a much better position to conduct the tournament than earlier. We will continue to have bio-secure bubbles to mitigate any potential risk. The board is committed to providing a healthy and safe environment and seeks your support in ensuring a safe tournament for all our key stakeholders."
Also ReadArticle Continues below
The league matches will begin shortly while the knockout games will take place in June. Saurashtra are the defending champions as they defeated Bengal to lift the prestigious trophy in the 2019-20 season.