The Indian team reached the final of the ICC Under-19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023.

They secured their spot by defeating New Zealand by eight wickets in the semi-final on Friday, January 27, at Senwes Park in Potchefstroom.

India Women's Under-19 team captain Shafali Verma won the toss and invited the opponents to bat first in the knockout contest. The bowlers vindicated her decision by reducing New Zealand to 5/2 in just 2.1 overs. Georgia Plimmer (35) and Isabella Gaze (26) tried to salvage the situation by batting sensibly in their 37-run partnership for the third wicket.

Parshavi Chopra (3/20) came into the attack and spun a web around the middle-order batters. She dismissed Isabella Gaze to break the threatening third-wicket partnership and then scalped two more wickets to derail New Zealand's innings.

Skipper Shafali Verma (1/7) also bowled a wonderful 4-over spell to complement Chopra's efforts. New Zealand eventually crawled their way to 107/9 after 20 overs.

In reply, Shafali Verma (10) and Shweta Sehrawat (61*) gave a brisk start to the Women in Blue with their 33-run opening stand in 3.3 overs. Anna Browning dismissed Verma in the fourth over to give New Zealand a much-needed breakthrough.

Shweta Sehrawat continued her glorious form, hitting yet another half-century and helping her side cruise towards victory in the 15th over. Soumya Tiwari (22) chipped in with a useful knock. After six matches, Sehrawat has scored 292 runs at an excellent strike rate of 141, including three half-centuries.

Indian cricket fans were elated after the Shafali Verma-led Indian side defeated New Zealand in the semi-final of the Under-19 World Cup.

It was a relief for them, as New Zealand has tormented the men's team by defeating them multiple times in ICC knockout games over the past few years. They expressed the same sentiments by sharing hilarious memes.

In the second semi-final, England beat Australia narrowly by two runs in a thrilling encounter. They will face the Women in Blue in the summit clash on Sunday, January 29, at the same venue.

