Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after King Bay Royals vs Pigeon Point Skiers, Match 2

Mt Irvine Surfers took on Pirates Bay Raiders in the first match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Thursday, March 21, at Shaw Park in Scarborough. The Raiders won the match by 31 runs after posting a total of 111 runs for the loss of four wickets on the board.

In the second match, King Bay Royals defeated Pigeon Point Skiers by 10 wickets after chasing down the target of 65 runs in 7.3 overs.

The Raiders have jumped to first place and have a Net Run Rate of +3.100. The Royals are in second place and have a Net Run Rate of +2.267.

The Skiers are in third place with a Net Run Rate of -2.267. The Surfers have a Net Run Rate of -3.100 and are in fourth place. No Mans Land Explorers and Store Bay Snorkelers are yet to play their first game of the season.

Pirates Bay Raiders triumph over Mt Irvine Surfers in low-scoring encounter

Mt Irvine Surfers elected to bowl after winning the toss against Pirates Bay Raiders. The Raiders made 111 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Shammon Hooper was the highest scorer and made 33 runs off 21 deliveries. Selvin Duncan was the pick of the bowlers for the Surfers and took two wickets for 22 runs in two overs.

The Surfers could make only 80 runs for the loss of five wickets and lost the match by 31 runs. Sachin Seecharan made 37 runs off 25 deliveries for the Surfers, while Ancil Nedd made 25 runs off 20 deliveries. No other batter managed to make a double-digit score.

Pigeon Point Skiers elected to bat after winning the toss against King Bay Royals. The Skiers could make only 64 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Joshua Yorke was the highest scorer with 40 runs off 35 deliveries.

Jahron Alfred remained unbeaten on 40 runs off 25 deliveries. The Royals reached the target of 65 runs in just 7.3 overs with 10 wickets in hand. Alfred won the Player of the Match award.

