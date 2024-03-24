Bago T10 Blast 2024 Points Table: Updated standings after Mt Irvine Surfers vs Store Bay Snorkelers, Match 6

On an eventful day at Shaw Park, Scarborough, the Kings Bay Royals defeated No Man’s Land Explorers by 11 runs in the first match of the day on Sunday, March 24.

Meanwhile, the Mt. Irvine Surfers successfully chased their total against the Store Bay Snorkelers with ease in the second game of the Bago T10 blast today.

The Kings Bay Royals are currently at the top of the points table in the 2024 edition of the Tobago T10 Blast after the completion of two matches. With two wins, the Royals have four points and have a net run rate of +1.829.

Hot on their heels are the Mount Irvine Surfers, also with four points, having won two out of their three fixtures. But an inferior net run rate of +0.642 compared to the Royals places them second on the table.

Lying third are the Pirate Bay Riders, with two points from their solitary win in two matches. They have a net run rate of +0.700. Equal on points with the Riders at number four are the Store Bay Snorkelers, who too have managed just one victory but have a NRR of -1.168.

Further below at number five are the No Man’s Land Explorer’s, with zero points from their six matches and a net run rate of -1.100. The Pigeon Point Skiers, with zero wins in two games so far, have garnered no points and are placed sixth, with a poor NRR of -1.621.

Mt Irvine Surfers cruise to nine-wicket win over Store Bay Snorkelers

In the opening match of the day, Kings Bay Royals skipper Jahron Alfred scored a 36-ball 66 to help his team reach a score of 107/3 after being put to bat first. Alfred struck four boundaries and as many sixes at a strike rate of 183.33. For No Man’s Land Explorers, Andy Davis (2/23) and Chadeon Raymond (1/13) were the main wicket-takers.

In response, No Man’s Land Explorer’s got off to a brilliant start courtesy openers Leron Lazama (39 off 24) and Kevon Samuel (15 off 6) as but they failed to chase the total, with the Riders winning the game by 11 runs. Darryl Horseford picked up a two wickest each for the Pirate Bay Riders.

In the second match, the Store Bay Snorkelers batters Antonio Providence (22 off 17) and Ato James (10 off 4) made useful contributions after they elected to bat first as they posted a total of 63/3 in 10 overs. Sachin Seecharanj took two wickets for the Mount Irvine Surfers.

In reply, Mount Irvine Surfers’ batting made this chase look super easy as they overhauled the target in 5.5 overs with the surfers winning this contest with nine wickets in hand.

