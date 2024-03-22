Bago T10 Blast 2024: Top run-getters and wicket-takers after King Bay Royals vs Pigeon Point Skiers (Updated) ft. Jahron Alfred and Selvin Duncan

Mt Irvine Surfers faced Pirates Bay Raiders in the first match of the Bago T10 Blast 2024 on Thursday, March 21. The Raiders scored 111 runs for the loss of four wickets in 10 overs. Selvin Duncan took two wickets for 22 runs for the Surfers and was the most successful bowler in the match.

The Surfers could make only 80 runs for the loss of five wickets in 10 overs. They lost the match by 31 runs. Marlon Richards made 23 runs off just eight deliveries and picked up one wicket for 18 runs. He won the Player of the Match award.

The second match between King Bay Royals and Pigeon Point Skiers was a low-scoring one. The Skiers made 64 runs for the loss of four wickets after winning the toss. Only two batters managed to make a double-digit score for the team.

The Royals won the match by 10 wickets after chasing down the target of 65 runs in 7.3 overs. Jahron Alfred made 40 runs off 25 deliveries and won the Player of the Match award.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Runs List

Sr. No Player Mat Inns NO Runs HS Ave BF SR 100 50 6s 4s 1 Jahron Alfred 1 1 1 40 40 - 25 160 - - 1 4 2 Joshua Yorke 1 1 - 40 40 40 35 114.29 - - 2 3 3 Sachin Seecharan 1 1 - 37 37 37 25 148 - - 2 3 4 Shammon Hooper 1 1 - 33 33 33 21 157.14 - - 2 1 5 Crystian Thurton 1 1 - 30 30 30 17 176.47 - - 2 2 6 Ancil Nedd 1 1 - 25 25 25 20 125 - - 1 2 7 Marlon Richards 1 1 1 23 23 - 8 287.5 - - 2 1 8 Kwani Thomas 1 1 1 22 22 - 21 104.76 - - - 3 9 Josh Telemaque 1 1 - 14 14 14 8 175 - - 1 1 10 Arnell Jones 1 1 1 10 10 - 10 100 - - - 1

Jahron Alfred scored 40 runs off 25 deliveries and was the joint-highest scorer on the first day. He is in first place.

Joshua Yorke made 40 runs at a strike rate of 114.29 and is in second place.

Sachin Seecharan made 37 runs off 25 deliveries and was the third-highest run-scorer after the first day of the tournament.

Shammon Hooper faced 21 deliveries in his first outing and made 33 runs. He is in fourth position.

Crystian Thurton made 30 runs at a strike rate of 176.47 and is in fifth place on this list of the batters with the most runs this season.

Bago T10 Blast 2024 Most Wickets List

Sr. No Players Mat Innings Balls Overs Mdns Runs Wkts BBI Ave Econ SR 4 5 1 Selvin Duncan 1 1 12 2 - 22 2 2/22 11 11 6 - - 2 Christopher Vincent 1 1 12 2 1 3 1 1/3 3 1.5 12 - - 3 Joel Boyce 1 1 12 2 - 13 1 1/13 13 6.5 12 - - 4 Kieshawn Dillon 1 1 12 2 - 14 1 1/14 14 7 12 - - 5 Marlon Richards 1 1 12 2 - 18 1 1/18 18 9 12 - - 6 Raymond Vankenie 1 1 6 1 - 9 1 1/9 9 9 6 - - 7 Darryl Horseford 1 1 12 2 - 18 1 1/18 18 9 12 - - 8 Shaquille Duncan 1 1 6 1 - 12 1 1/12 12 12 6 - - 9 Sachin Seecharan 1 1 12 2 - 34 1 1/34 34 17 12 - -

Selvin Duncan was the most successful bowler on the first day of the tournament. He took two wickets for 22 runs and is in first place.

Christopher Vincent is in second position and picked up one wicket for just three runs in the first game.

Joel Boyce scalped one wicket for 13 runs and is in third place on this list of the bowlers with the most wickets.

Kieshawn Dillon took one wicket for 14 runs in the first game and is in fourth position.

Marlon Richards bagged one wicket while giving away 18 runs in his first outing. He is the fifth-highest wicket-taker of the tournament.

